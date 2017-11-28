Armed Mansfield Homeowner Confronts Armed Car Thief

An armed homeowner in Mansfield on Monday confronted a car burglar who pulled out his own gun and started shooting, Tuesday November 28, 2017.

An armed homeowner in Mansfield on Monday confronted a car burglar who pulled out his own gun and started shooting.

Mark Hayes was awakened a little before 5 a.m. by an alert from the motion-activated camera atop his garage.

He saw a stranger casing his car.

"I went and picked up my handgun and grabbed my phone," he said Monday afternoon. His wife and three daughters were inside sleeping.

Burglar Breaks Into Home, Gets Stuck

A New York burglar gets stuck in a window while breaking into a home and it's all caught on camera. It happened early Saturday at this home in the village of Airmont, north of New York City. Surveillance video from a home security camera shows the burglar, dressed in a bathrobe and slippers, struggling to get through a kitchen window into the house. After a couple minutes, he gets inside. It's not yet clear why the burglar was dressed in his night clothes. Since police are still investigating the break-in, they won't discuss what was stolen. (Published 4 hours ago)

By the time Hayes got outside, the thief was inside his pickup, trying to break into a safe where he keeps another pistol.

"I screamed at him, 'Hey, I caught you. Get out of my truck,’” he said.

The surveillance camera captured the action moment by moment.

"Freeze! Right there buddy! I’m telling you stop!” Hayes yelled.

The thief ran but stopped briefly in a neighbor’s yard, pulled out a pistol, and started shooting.

Hayes, a Navy veteran who is now a computer contractor, ducked behind his car.

Grinch Targets 'Toys for Tots'

The search is on for the thieves who stole $1,200 worth of gifts designated for a Toys for Tots toy drive in North Carolina. Security video footage caught a silver Chevy truck pull into a drop-off location in Greensboro at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

(Published 4 hours ago)

One of the bullets nearly hit him in the leg but landed in his car door instead.

"He missed me, but just a few inches,” he said.

Hayes never shot back, worried he might hit a neighbor's house.

Police raced to the scene and launched an all-out search for the shooter.

"Helicopters, the SWAT team, constables, sheriff's department, I mean dozens of law enforcement showed up,” Hayes said.

But after hours of looking, no luck.

Orphaned Bear Cubs Released Back Into Wilderness

Two orphaned bear cubs are back in the Utah wilderness just in time to hibernate. The cubs have spent the past three months growing up after losing their mom, who was hit by a car. The two cubs have been with three other orphaned bears at the Utah State University Rehab Center, getting them ready to hibernate for the winter. (Published 4 hours ago)

Hayes and his family are safe. But he’s still a little rattled by the early-morning wake-up call.

"It's just now starting to set in, the magnitude of him shooting at me, and the whole scenario,” he said. "You don't expect it when you wake up at 5 in the morning. You think there's a raccoon going through your trash and it's a person that's about to shoot at you. It's a little unsettling. A lot unsettling."

Police are investigating whether the same burglar is behind other vehicle break-ins in the area.