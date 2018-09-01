An Arlington police officer fired multiple shots into an SUV as it started to drive away with his arm still inside the vehicle Saturday afternoon, police say.

A man shot by an Arlington police officer during a traffic stop Saturday after he started to drive away with the officer's arm stuck in the window has died, police say.

The driver of the SUV that police pulled over was taken to an area hospital after the officer fired multiple shots into the vehicle as it started to drive away. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident started with a traffic stop around 1:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of California Lane, according to the Arlington Police Department.

The police officer who made the stop called for backup when he smelled marijuana in the SUV. Police said at first, the driver followed officers' instructions and turned off the vehicle, but later rolled up the windows and started to drive away.

Police said the officer's left arm was in the passenger side window when he fired his weapon after verbally asking the driver to stop the vehicle.

The officer was treated for injuries at the scene. Police detained the passenger of the vehicle.