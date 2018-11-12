Arlington Police Train Citizens for 'Dog Walker Watch'

Every day nearly 100 police-trained citizen dog walkers, many who are at retirement age, keep communities and kids safe. It’s a chance to use the normal activities of citizens to help with community policing. (Published Friday, March 30, 2018)

Some North Texans will learn how to fight crime while talking their dog. Arlington police will train neighbors how to do just that Monday night for a program called Dog Walkers Watch.

The class is open to the public and starts at 6 p.m. at the south station.

Their goal is to keep the neighborhood safe and lookout for anything or anyone acting suspicious. They also help watch kids walking to and from school.

Nearly 100 police-trained citizen dog walkers are already enrolled.

Dottie Johnson has lived in her Arlington neighborhood for nearly 20 years. She’s one of the dozens of volunteers who are a part of the Dog Walker Watch team, which started in 2016.

“I think it helps the police because they can’t be everywhere and when we are walking, no one pays attention to us when we have a dog with us,” Johnson said. “I carry my cellphone and if there is anything that isn’t supposed to be there, we call 911.”