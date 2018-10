Arlington police are asking for the public's help in searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left two people dead early Saturday. (Published Sept. 5, 2015)

Arlington Police say they have little to go on in their investigation into a deadly shooting.

The victim is a man in his mid 20's. He was found on the road Saturday morning... In the 1700 block of Florence Street.

Detectives found a bicycle nearby, that may have belonged to the victim.

His name has not yet been released.

Neiman Marcus Releases 2018 Fantasy Gift Guide

Neiman Marcus has released the 92nd edition of its Christmas Book and Fantasy Gifts. The 2018 edition features a solar yacht, a unique tennis experience and more. (Published Friday, Oct. 19, 2018)

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.