Arlington Police release video of an October robbery at the Ben Thanh Market along east Pioneer Parkway.

Arlington Police released video of an October robbery at the Ben Thanh Market along east Pioneer Parkway.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 30, 2019.

The video shows 3 men break into the market which triggered an alarm.

The men smash a glass door, enter and then are seen taking items.

Anyone that has information or recognize the 3 men are asked to call 817-469-TIPS.