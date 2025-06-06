Thursday morning the Dallas Police Department, DPD, announced officers arrested nearly 100 fugitives wanted for various crimes across the city, including murder, robbery and aggravated assault.

'Operation Justice Trail' started on May 1, and within 30 days, officers arrested 98 people, according to DPD.

"Our goal is to keep everyone safe in Dallas and to make Dallas the safest, largest city in the United States," said Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux, who joined the force at the beginning of May to replace former police chief Eddie Garcia.

Comeaux said what makes the initiative different from the day-to-day policing officers currently do is that they are focusing specifically on individuals accused of some of the most violent crimes across the city.

"It's really taking a laser-focused approach on those who are committing aggravating crimes, the ones who have been arrested time after time, again, we're making those priorities to go after them," said Comeaux.

The department said that between the nearly 100 fugitives taken into custody, in total, they amount to more than 700 arrests, meaning on average they've been arrested more than 6 times each.

DPD said the initiative will continue through the summer and wants to send a strong message to those who are on their list.

"This operation was about us focusing on specific individuals and so that list of 98 are the top tier individuals that we needed to find in Dallas," said DPD Assistant Chief Catrina Shead. "That doesn’t mean that list is over and done with, obviously this is a large city, this is why this operation will continue.”

The initiative has been a collaboration between DPD, U.S. Marshal, Dallas County Sheriff's Office and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

The Dallas Police Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force cleared 167 warrants, arresting fugitives in Dallas and around the United States.

"We can't do anything if that person is out on the streets and have a warrant, so for DPD efforts to get these people into jail allows us to start setting the cases and going to trial if that's what's necessary," said John Creuzot, the Dallas County District Attorney.

He said when it comes to keeping those arrested behind bars, it's up to judges in regards to bond.

"Yes there could be a situation where any of these individuals, high profile, high crime could bond out, we do not set the bonds in the district attorney's office and unfortunately the way the system is set up in Dallas County, we're not even present when initial bond is set," said Creuzot. "Some of them are set up in municipalities by those judges and then the vast majority of them at the courthouse."

"If these individuals are out and violating the conditions of their bond, we have asked and begged to be told so we can take appropriate measures with the court, but at the end of the day, the court sets the bond, and the court decides what to do if there’s a court violation. But we do the best we can," said Creuzot.

Three of the people arrested during the initiative had Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, holds regarding their immigration status.

"We are doing the same thing we normally do, we're pursuing that person because they are a violent felon with a warrant and when we take them to jail, we find out they have an ICE HOLD and we notify the proper authorities," said Shead.

Chief Comeaux said that while his department will cooperate with federal law enforcement when asked, they are only looking for violent offenders regardless of background.