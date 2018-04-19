Arlington firefighters discovered the body of a woman inside a home damaged by fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters were conducting a search of the home after putting out the 1-alarm fire when the woman's body was discovered inside the residence.

Fire officials said firefighters arrived at the home on the 2600 block of Meadowview Drive at about 10:27 a.m. and fire showing at the front of the residence.

The fire was quickly contained to the room of origin, officials said. The cause of the fire, meanwhile, remains under investigation.

The victim's identity and cause of death have not been released.