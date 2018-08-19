Arlington City Council will hold a special meeting Sunday night to discuss term limits.

The last-minute meeting was scheduled in response to a citizen-led measure that, through petitions, placed a proposal on the November ballot that would limit the mayor and council members to three two-year terms, with no opportunity to serve again.

The council's counter-proposal would allow for three three-year terms with a chance to serve again after taking three years out of office.

Monday is the deadline for a vote if the council wants its proposal on the ballot in November. A judge issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday, blocking the council's last attempt.

The council scheduled special meetings for both Sunday and Monday nights.



Organizers of the movement for term limits, outraged at the last-minute meetings, called for the mayor and city council members to resign Friday.

"The mayor is asking for these special privileges, to be able to circumvent these rules that are very important to making sure that citizens are able to be involved in the process, they're able to provide feedback," said Zack Maxwell, lead organizer of the term limits movement. "They're just trying to confuse the ballot. They want to water down what residents asked for."

A city spokesperson issued the following statement on Friday:

“To comply with a temporary restraining order filed in a Tarrant County District Court on Wednesday, the Arlington City Council will hold special meetings this Sunday and Monday to take votes on separate ballot propositions anticipated to go before Arlington voters Nov. 6. The City of Arlington is also preparing its case for an injunction hearing set for August 24.”