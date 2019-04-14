Several residents were displaced after a fire destroyed an apartment building early Sunday.

According to Dallas Fire Rescue, at about 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to the Dallas North Apartments located at 5557 Alpha Road.

The two-story apartment building was engulfed in flames and soon flames started coming through the roof.

After two hours, the fire was extinguished and the building had to ultimately be torn down due to the damage.

Dallas Fire were unable to reveal how many people were displaced but did say four units were impacted by the fire.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to help residents and no one was injured.

Investigators believe the fire began on the ground level but the exact cause is still under investigation at this time.