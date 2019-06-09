American Airlines Extends Cancellations into September

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for India-based Jet Airways lands following a test flight, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Boeing Field in Seattle.

As American Airlines wait for the new software updates on the Boeing 737 MAX to be implemented, as well as the new training guidelines for the aircraft, cancellations will be extended once again.

According to a press release sent out by American Airlines, they will now be extending cancellations through Sept. 3.

Just as before, this extension will prompt 115 flights to be canceled a day.

American has stated their reservation and sales teams are continuing to work closely with their customers who are being impacted by these cancellations.

