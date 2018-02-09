Amber Alert Discontinued After 2-Year-Old Found Safe

An Amber Alert was activated for a 2-year-old girl missing from Mesquite who police believe is in grave or immediate danger. (Published 6 hours ago)

Editor's note: Police retracted their statement that the grandmother was not a person of interest but instead said that she is no longer missing.



An Amber Alert was discontinued Friday afternoon for a 2-year-old girl reported missing hours earlier in Mesquite. Authorities say she was found safe.



Amia Blanton was believed to have been abducted by her grandmother, officials said. Her grandmother, Levita Gant, is no longer missing, Mesquite police said.

Amia was described as a 2-foot-2 black girl who weighs about 40 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink and green Nike jacket, green sweatpants and brown boots with fur lining. She has a scar on her right eyebrow.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mesquite police at 972-216-6759.