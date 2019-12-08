Amazon Packages Found in Bartonville Dumpster: Police

Multiple Amazon packages have been found in a Denton County dumpster, police say.

According to Bartonville police, the department received a call about the packages inside a dumpster at a local business on Saturday.

Police said that while many of the packages were empty, some still had brand new items inside.

All of the addresses on the packages were from Lantana, police said.

Shooting at 2nd Wisconsin High School Leaves Community in Shock

A school officer and a student were injured at Wisconsin's Oshkosh West High School Tuesday morning, when the student was shot after attempting to stab the officer with a sharp object. The shooting comes just one day after a school resource officer at Waukesha South High School shot a 17-year-old armed student who refused to drop his weapon. (Published 2 hours ago)

Bartonville police are encouraging everyone missing a package to call the Denton County Sheriff's Office at 940-349-1600 and file a report.

Police will also be contacting the addresses on the packages so the items may be returned to their rightful recipients. By Saturday evening, all but two of the addresses had been contacted, police said.