Amazon Eyeing Another Big Shipping Hub South of Dallas

Digital retail giant Amazon is growing its footprint again in North Texas.

The online sales firm is working on a deal to lease more than 1 million square feet of warehouse space on Interstate 45 in Wilmer for a new distribution hub. The planned fulfillment center would be the third major facility Amazon has in southern Dallas County.

Amazon is eyeing two buildings in Southport Logistics Park, a $500 million industrial project directly across I-45 from Union Pacific Railway's Dallas Intermodal Terminal. The company is already advertising for workers in Wilmer.

