Amazon Eyeing Another Big Shipping Hub South of Dallas
Amazon Eyeing Another Big Shipping Hub South of Dallas

The center would be the third major facility Amazon has in southern Dallas County

By Steve Brown - The Dallas Morning News

Published 24 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    This June 16, 2017, file photo shows the Amazon logo at Amazon corporate headquarters in Seattle.

    Digital retail giant Amazon is growing its footprint again in North Texas.

    The online sales firm is working on a deal to lease more than 1 million square feet of warehouse space on Interstate 45 in Wilmer for a new distribution hub. The planned fulfillment center would be the third major facility Amazon has in southern Dallas County.

    Amazon is eyeing two buildings in Southport Logistics Park, a $500 million industrial project directly across I-45 from Union Pacific Railway's Dallas Intermodal Terminal. The company is already advertising for workers in Wilmer.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

