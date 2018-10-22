Big-city crime dramas, a Texas epic and a President’s tried-and-true biographical love story. It’s all part of the literary lineup at the 17th annual Dallas/Fort Worth Celebration of Reading, Monday, October 22, 2018.

It’s all part of the literary lineup as a quartet of popular authors with intriguing stories to tell – Michael Connelly, Philipp Meyer, Ellie LeBlond Sosa and Michelle Staubach Grimes – headline the 17th annual Dallas/Fort Worth Celebration of Reading.

Presented by the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, the event is Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 7 - 8:30 p.m. at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas.

The authors will share personal anecdotes and read from their most recent works.

Michael Connelly is the best-selling author of 32 novels and producer of the popular BOSCH series on Amazon; Philipp Meyer wrote the acclaimed Texas novel, The Son, and the award-winning American Rust; Ellie LeBlond Sosa, a Bush granddaughter, co-authored George and Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story; and children’s author Michelle Staubach Grimes penned the Pidge series.

The program includes a tribute to founder former First Lady Barbara Bush, who established the Foundation in 1989. Former First Lady Laura Bush is the honorary chair, and Brill Garrett, wife of Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett, is the event chair.

Funds raised from this year’s event will support more than 140 family literacy programs and groundbreaking literacy initiatives throughout the country that provide parents and children – including nearly 5,000 North Texas families – with access to educational opportunities so they can better their own lives and pass these important skills down to the next generation.

Individual tickets are $125 for the program and $250 for the dinner, program and book-signing.

Major sponsorships are available, ranging from $1,000 and up. Benefits include a private, intimate luncheon in President and Mrs. Bush’s private dining room, along with a VIP reception and dinner with the guest authors.

For details and tickets, click here.

