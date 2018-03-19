'Affluenza Teen' May be Released From Jail Next Month

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2016, file photo, Ethan Couch is led by sheriff deputies after a juvenile court hearing in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ethan Couch, the teenager who lawyers argued the 'affluenza' defense , is scheduled to be released from jail on April 2.

That's according to David McClelland with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

In April of 2016, Couch was ordered to spend 180 days in county jail for each of the four causes, or charges, transferred to adult court — one for each of the four crash victims.

The sentences were to be served consecutively. He was then given ten years probation.

If Couch violates his probation during that time, he could get up to 10 years in prison for each of the four people killed in the crash.

An expert called by the defense used the term 'affluenza' during sentencing saying Couch was coddled into a sense of irresponsibility.

Couch's mother, Tonya, was charged with hindering the apprehension of a felon and money laundering for fleeing to Mexico with her son.