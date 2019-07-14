Adult and Child Rescued From Vehicle in Water - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Adult and Child Rescued From Vehicle in Water

One passenger has been transported to a local hospital

By Kendall Jarboe

Published 53 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Adult and Child Rescued From Vehicle in Water
    NBC 5 News

    A truck with two passengers drove into a body of water on the 4400 block of Riverside Drive in Flower Mound Sunday evening, according to Flower Mound police.

    An adult and a child were inside the truck when it drove into the water. They have been removed from the vehicle.

    The adult has been transported to a local hospital with unknown conditions.

    The child appeared to be uninjured, according to police.

    120 Dogs, Cats in Path of Tropical Storm Barry Arrive in Va.

    [NATL-DC] 120 Dogs, Cats in Path of Tropical Storm Barry Arrive in Virginia
    Eric Kayne/AP Images for Humane Society of the United States

    It is currently unknown why the vehicle drove into the water.

    The accident is still under investigation.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices