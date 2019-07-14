Adult and Child Rescued From Vehicle in Water

A truck with two passengers drove into a body of water on the 4400 block of Riverside Drive in Flower Mound Sunday evening, according to Flower Mound police.

An adult and a child were inside the truck when it drove into the water. They have been removed from the vehicle.

The adult has been transported to a local hospital with unknown conditions.

The child appeared to be uninjured, according to police.

It is currently unknown why the vehicle drove into the water.

The accident is still under investigation.