911 Calls Unanswered for Dallas Westin Galleria Homicide

Dallas leaders were seeking answers Tuesday about the police response to a murder at the Westin Galleria Hotel early Sunday morning.

Police confirmed three 911 calls were never answered in the 30 minutes before police eventually responded.

According to a press release Sunday, it was 2:47 a.m. when police did respond to the report of men in one vehicle shooting at a man in another vehicle in the hotel parking lot.

When Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived, a paramedic was seen performing CPR on a victim who was later pronounced dead at a hospital according to the press release.

In an e-mail response to questions about the response, police later detailed the three unanswered calls that were received from the Westin Hotel front desk.

At 2:13 a.m. the caller hung up after 35 seconds with no answer. At 2:17, the caller hung up after two minutes and 23 seconds with no answer. At 2:36 a.m., the caller hung up after three minutes and 11 seconds, after still receiving no answer.

Dallas City Council Member Cara Mendelsohn is a member of the Council’s Public Safety Committee which focuses on 911 issues.

“Yes, that's a very long time. Our goal is to have calls answered within 10 seconds. So, our service level expectation is that 90% of the calls will be answered within 10 seconds,” Mendelsohn said.

The police email blames call volume for the lack of 911 answers to the calls.

“It looks like due to a massive call volume those calls were put in the que to be answered and never could because the caller hung up,” the email said.

Dallas has a history of 911 problems, including difficulty hiring enough 911 operators.

Mendelsohn said she wants to know if staffing was the issue Sunday morning.

“This is, you know, not what we expect. And we need to find out what happened,” she said.

In a text message, Public Safety Chairman Adam McGough confirmed that he is asking the same questions of city officials.

“And we have discussed briefing our committee on public safety. I will need to direct questions to management at this point till they give me details,” the text message said.

NBC 5 asked police those same questions Wednesday.

Police have also not released the name of the victim in Sunday’s homicide. A $5,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.

A police press release asked people with information to contact Detective White in the Homicide Unit at 214-283-4825 or jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.