9/11 Remembrance Events Happening Across North Texas

Cities across North Texas are hosting 9/11 memorials and ceremonies on the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

Here’s a list of events to help you plan your way to commemorate and honor those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001.

Carry the Load Day of Service

About 200 volunteers are expected to file into sacred grounds at DFW National around 10 a.m. Friday to clean the headstones of the fallen, including many buried there who sacrificed their lives in the war that followed 9/11.

Carry the Load is teaming up with the Department of Veteran Affairs and VA National Cemeteries to host a National Day of Service and Remembrance Friday and Saturday.

Carry the Load is Dallas-based a nonprofit that hosts a Memorial Day march every year to connect communities with the veterans, service members and first responders that serve them. They also have provided free programming and care for veterans and first responders the last 10 years.

As part of the event, thousands of volunteers will be beautifying national cemeteries across the country, including Houston, El Paso and San Antonio.

Locally, Texas Capital Bank is sending 50 volunteers. They're also donating $20,000 to carry the load in honor of 9/11.

President and CEO Rob Holmes witnessed 9/11 himself while in New York 20 years ago. He's been involved with Carry the Load since day one and told NBC 5 it's important to strive to do good every single day.

“This is something that is observed every single year. The 20th year certainly causes more attention to it, but it doesn’t make it any more important than any other year,” he said. “I hope that every year people will make the same effort to honor the servicemembers and veterans that we need to honor.”

Stars, Stripes & Remembrance in Arlington

Lee Greenwood, the artist behind the iconic song "God Bless the U.S.A." will be part of the Stars, Stripes and Remembrance memorial event in Arlington at Levitt Pavilion on Saturday.

Tickets start at $25. The evening begins at 6 p.m.

Heroes Challenge Workout in Carrollton

On Saturday, military experts at Adaptive Training Foundation are hosting a heroes challenge work out with Carry the Load. They’ve inviting people to come test their strength to celebrate military, veterans, and first responders.

Event begins at 7:30 a.m. at 4125 Old Denton Road in Carrollton.

Click here to register.

Remembrance Ceremony in Grapevine

On Saturday morning, there will be several events happening in Grapevine.

Starting at 7 a.m. uniformed flight attendants and pilots from all airlines are invited to join American Airlines crew members for a crew walk to honor flight crews who were killed in 9/11. Uniformed flight crew members will walk from Liberty Park Plaza to the 9/11 memorial prior to the ceremony starting. The march begins at 7:05 a.m.

Just after that at 7:30 a.m., the officials ceremony begins, including a flyover of WWII D-day aircraft. Click here for a map of viewing areas in Grapevine. The flyover is from 9:00 to 9:15 a.m.

They will also display a huge 9/11 quilt of the American flag, made up of the faces of the nearly 2,700 9/11 victims. The quilt will be displayed in Harvest Hall, a food hall connected to Hotel Vin in Grapevine, which has partnered with Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to display the 21-by-21-foot quilt suspended from the 40-foot high trusses of the hall. The quilt was created by Hearts & Hands of America and is part of a three-piece collection.

City of Grapevine

9/11 Virtual Forum

If you want to stay virtual, the Dallas Bar Association is hoting a 9/11 forum on Zoom at 12 p.m. on Friday. Speakers include former White House Counsel Harriet Miers and former U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Robert Jordan. Click here for the Zoom link.

Denton 9/11 Remembrance

Denton police and fire departments are hosting a memorial ceremony on Saturday morning. The event starts at 7:30 a.m on Saturday at the City of Denton Fire Department. The public is invited to attend.

Irving 9/11 Remembrance

If you live in Irving, the city is encouraging you to display flags outside of your home and observe a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. That is the moment the first plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center 20 years ago.

A ceremony will be hosted by the Irving fire and police departments starting at 820 a.m. Location is Veterans Memorial Park on 644 Rock Island Road in Irving.

Wylie Memorial Ceremony

The Wylie community is encouraged to gather at Olde City Park from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday for a “Never Forget” remembrance event. The Wylie fire department will host a ceremony and will show a documentary. Guest speaker Darin Kinder will share his first-hand experience of the terror attacks.

Additionally, Credit Union of Texas has donated special 9/11 helmet shields for every member of the Wylie fire department to wear throughout the year. Each shield honors the 343 first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

Celina 9/11 Remembrance

In the Celina downtown square, emergency lights will be turned on starting at 7:46 a.m Saturday and will stay on for 20 hours, marking the 20 years since the terror attacks. That time signifies the moment the first plane struck the World Trade Center.

A wreath will be displayed at the memorial in downtown. People are encouraged to visit throughout the day and observe silence in the square.

Plano 9/11 Remembrance

The Plano Fire Department will take part of a memorial ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the Museum of Biblical Art, 7500 Park Lane, Dallas, in honor of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Honor Guards of the Plano and Dallas fire departments and the Dallas Police Department are participating in the event, which is organized by motorcycle manufacturer Orange County Choppers and Ground Zero 360, an art and history exhibit that honors the victims and heroes of the attacks.

Family members of the New York City police officers and firefighters who died in the twin tower attacks will be in attendance. The public is also invited to attend.

During the ceremony, Ground Zero 360 and 9/11 surviving families will plant a seedling from the only tree that survived after the attacks on the World Trade Center at the museum. The Callery pear was nursed back to health and has since stood in the Memorial Glade at the World Trade Center site since 2013, organizers said in an announcement.

A free public opening of the Ground Zero 360 remembrance exhibition at the museum will take place. The event will also include the auction of a custom-built motorcycle by Orange County Choppers.

Mesquite 9/11 Memorial

Residents are encouraged to visit Mesquite Freedom Park on 1527 N. Galloway Avenue for a memorial starting at 8:30 a.m.

Benbrook 9/11 Ceremony

Benbrook will host a memorial ceremony on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. People are asked to gather in the parking lot at 10201 Jerry Dunn Parkway. Speakers include Congresswoman Kay Granger and Texas state senator and 9/11 survivor Brian Birdwell, who was inside the Pentagon during the attacks. All first responders who attend will be given a special gift.

Prosper 9/11 Ceremony

The town of Prosper is hosting a ceremony at Children's Health Stadium at 9 a.m. on Saturday. A blood drive by Carter BloodCare blood drive will also be on-site collecting donations.