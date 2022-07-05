Garland police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man who may be in need of medical attention, police say.

In a news release, Garland police said Hernandez was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Powderhorn Drive.

Police describe him as a Hispanic male, 5-feet 1-inches tall weighing around 110 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and is believed to be wearing a white-colored cowboy hat, a light blue button-up shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

He should have a wallet and papers identifying both him and his address.

Police say Hernandez suffers from diagnosed medical conditions which require medication and is showing signs of early onset dementia.

If you know the whereabouts of Hernandez or have seen him, you are encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.