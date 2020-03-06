Dallas

80-Year-Old Man Missing in Dallas

Estanisalo Garza was last seen in the 2200 block of Andrews Street on Friday

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 80-year-old Estanisalo Garza.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an 80-year-old critically missing man.

According to police, Estanisalo Garza was last seen on Friday at about 2:00 p.m. in the 2200 block of Andrews Street.

Police said he was wearing a dark colored shirt, dark blue pants, eye glasses and a baseball cap.

Garza is described as an 80-year-old Latin male who is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. Police said he has white hair, brown eyes, and may be confused or in need of assistance.

Police said anyone with information about Garza's location should call 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

