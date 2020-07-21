Fort Worth

69-Year-Old FMC Carswell Inmate Dies of COVID-19 Complications

69-year-old inmate Sandra Kincaid was pronounced dead by hospital staff on July 15

Federal Bureau of Prisons

An inmate at the Federal Medical Center Carswell in Fort Worth has died from COVID-19 complications.

According to officials, Sandra Kincaid tested positive for COVID-19 on July 6, 2020. 

On July 12, institutional medical staff evaluated her for shortness of breath, fatigue, and weakness. She was transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

Kincaid, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, was placed on a ventilator on July 14.

On July 15, Kincaid was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

69-year-old Kincaid was sentenced to a 470-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a schedule II and IV controlled substances, aiding and abetting in the possession with the intent to distribute oxycodone, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

She had been in custody at FMC Carswell since July of 2018.

