6 Wounded in Pleasant Grove Shooting Wednesday

Six men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Pleasant Grove, Dallas Police say.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. along the 9500 block of Scyene Road.

In a statement, a Dallas Police spokesperson said six men -- ages 17, 20, 22, 28, 37 and 55 -- were taken to hospitals with wounds from a shooting. One person was in critical condition while five others were recovering with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Three men who were in a white vehicle were sought in connection with the shooting.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

No further details about the suspects or circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to contact Det. Justin Barger at 214-671-4264 or email justin.barger@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment. Tips can be sent to 214-373-8477.