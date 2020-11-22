58-Year-Old Woman Dies in Hit-And-Run: Dallas Police

A 58-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Lake Highlands, Dallas police say.

The victim was hit at about 10:22 p.m. in the westbound lane in the 9200 block of Forest Lane.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Officials have not released the victim's identity.

A witness told police that they saw a large white vehicle fleeing from the scene.

Police did not release any additional details, but said the vehicle crimes unit will be filing a failed to stop and render aid offense.