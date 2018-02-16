Beloved Dallas Clerk Fatally Shot Outside Plano Home

The murder of a Plano man has left the southeast Dallas community he served for years heartbroken. (Published Friday, Feb. 16, 2018)

The murder of a Plano man has left the southeast Dallas community he served for years heartbroken.

Ahmed Omar, 56, was fatally shot Wednesday morning outside of his home in the 4200 block of McAlice Drive, Plano police said.

"Why did you have to kill him? Why did you have to take him from us?" asked Rene Hatchett, fighting back tears. "To me, he was an angel."



Omar, or Mr. Omar as he was more commonly known, was the beloved owner of the Sav Mor Food Store in the 3500 block of South Buckner Boulevard.

He endeared himself to the neighborhood by welcoming everyone into his store and treating them like family.

The father of three and husband was known more for his generosity in the neighborhood. He kept his prices low so that poor families could afford food. He even allowed customers to have their packages mailed to his store for safe keeping.



"Omar was a father figure to a majority of everybody standing here," Hatchett said. "If a customer didn't have (money to buy food), Omar had it for you."

Police believe Omar's murder may have been the result of a robbery, but a motive is still unclear.

Investigators don't know if the suspect or suspects followed him home from his store or were waiting for them.

On Friday, dozens of people gathered outside the store not just to mourn Omar's death, but also celebrate his life.



They laid flowers at the entrance to the store and wrote well-wishes to Omar's family on the windows.

"He reached out to the community. He impacted so many people's lives that live in the community," said Markie Brown, a customer. "He didn't look at this community like it's an unfortunate community. He looked at it like, 'These are my people. This is my family.' It's touching."

Plano police detectives are continuing the investigation.