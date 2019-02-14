Garland police are investigating the death of a man fatally shot outside a shopping center, Feb. 13, 2019.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest after a man was fatally shot in a Garland shopping center Wednesday night.

According to Garland police, officers were called to a shooting outside a shopping center on the 1400 block of West Kingsley Road at about 10 p.m.

When they arrived the found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man, whose identity has not been released, was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

"The investigation is early and detectives are attempting to determine what occurred and led to the shooting death of the male," police said.

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at: 972-272-8477 (TIPS), or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered by Garland Crimes Stoppers for information leading to an arrest or grand jury indictment.