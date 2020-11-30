Dallas

5-Year-Old Dies in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash Thanksgiving Night, Authorities Say

A 5-year-old boy died after he was ejected from a vehicle that rolled over during a crash Thursday in Dallas, authorities say.

The crash happened at about 9:48 p.m. Thursday where Interstate 35E and Northwest Highway come together, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle struck the attenuator at the exit and rolled "several times."

As it rolled, the 5-year-old, identified as Alexander Bonia, was ejected and died from his injuries, authorities said. Crash detectives do not believe he was restrained in the vehicle.

The condition of the other two people in the vehicle, 21-year-old Angel Bonia and 19-year-old Jimmy Delarosa, were not disclosed Monday.

Initial information released by authorities suggested a second vehicle was involved in the crash, but after further review detectives believe it was a single-vehicle incident.

Dallas
