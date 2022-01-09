Arlington

5 Juveniles in Custody After Fight Inside The Parks Mall in Arlington

Five juveniles were taken into custody after a fight broke out at The Parks Mall at Arlington Saturday night.

Arlington police say about 20 to 30 young people got into a physical fight inside the mall, it was broken up quickly and no injuries were reported.

Police posted on social media that any claims that shots were fired inside the mall are false.

"We want to be clear that we investigated the matter thoroughly - and we determined that NO shots were fired inside the mall.
There were also no reports of any injuries," the police department's social media post said.

The juveniles taken into custody were not identified because of their ages.

