Five-Year-Old Rescued from Fort Worth House Fire

A 5-year-old boy was transported to the hospital after a house fire Friday night.

Fort Worth fire was dispatched to a home on the 5300 block of Whitten Street at 10:40 p.m. Friday for a fire with a possible child trapped inside.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to quickly rescue the boy from inside the home.

He was treated for smoke inhalation and transported in an unknown condition.

Firefighters say the mother was at home at the time of the fire and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Investigations are still ongoing.