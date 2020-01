A 41-year-old man died Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle in east Oak Cliff, Dallas police say.

At about 8:30 p.m., the man walked into the right lane of traffic in the 400 block of West Saner Avenue, near Interstate 35E, and was hit, police said.

The vehicle kept going without stopping to render aid, police said.

The victim was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.