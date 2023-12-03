4 killed, including 1-year-old boy in Southeast Dallas shooting

A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in southeast Dallas left four people dead and a teenage girl hospitalized Sunday afternoon.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers received a call around 4:20 p.m. about a shooting in the 9700 block of Royce Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds, including a 1-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl.

Dallas Police said three adults died at the scene, and the children were rushed to a local hospital.

Unfortunately, the toddler died at the hospital from his injuries. The teenage girl is considered to be in stable condition.

Authorities said they do not have a suspect in custody, and they believe the incident is not a threat to the public.