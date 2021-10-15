4 Hurt in Amtrak Crash in Oklahoma

Four people were hurt Friday night when the Heartland Flyer Amtrak train slammed into an auto hauler that was stalled on the train's tracks.

The train departed from Fort Worth and was headed to Oklahoma City.

NBC DFW's sister station KFOR in Oklahoma City spoke with Sheriff Department officials in the area who said police warned train operators of the stalled truck, but at that point, the train could not be stopped.

The crash happened just across the Texas/Oklahoma border, near Thackerville.

A total of 110 people were on board the train when the crash happened.

Four people from the train were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision did cause the Amtrak train to partially come off the tracks.

The auto hauler was split in half. The driver of that truck was not hurt.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.