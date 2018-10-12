4 Women Indicted in North Texas Voter Fraud Ring

Four women who are accused of targeting elderly voters in 2016 were indicted on 30 felony counts of voter fraud and arrested following an investigation by the office of the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The defendants were members of an organized voter fraud ring and were paid to target elderly voters in certain northern Fort Worth precincts in a scheme to generate large number of mail ballots, then harvest those ballots for specific candidates in 2016, the office's news release said.

Leticia Sanchez was indicted on one count of illegal voting, a second-degree felony punishable by a prison term of two to 20 years, if convicted. All defendants in the case face state felony charges of providing false information on an application for a mail ballot -- Sanchez (16 counts), Leticia Sanchez Tepichin (10 counts), Maria Solis (two counts) and Laura Parra (one count), the news release said.

Tepichin and Sanchez remained in jail as of Friday morning. Solis and Parra had posted bond.

The scheme was conducted when applications for mail ballot were proliferated in targeted precincts. When ballots were mailed out by election offices, the fraudsters attempted either to intercept the ballots or to “assist” elderly voters in voting their ballots to ensure votes were cast for the fraudsters’ choice. In most cases, the voters do not even know their votes have been stolen, the news release said.

The fraudulent applications were generated through forged signatures, some of which were obtained through deception, and by altering applications and resubmitting them without the knowledge of the voters, the news release said. Many of the voters were forced to cancel their mail ballots so they could vote in person and some were forced to receive primary ballots for the political party supported by the harvesters, though it was not the party the voters supported.

“Ballots by mail are intended to make it easier for Texas seniors to vote. The unfortunate downside is their extreme vulnerability to fraud,” Attorney General Paxton said in the statement. “My office is committed to ensuring that paid vote harvesters who fraudulently generate mail ballots, stealing votes from seniors, are held accountable for their despicable actions and for the damage they inflict on the electoral process.”