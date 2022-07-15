375-Acre Brush Fire Tapped Out Near Cresson, Godley

A brush fire in Johnson County burned more than 375 acres Friday afternoon and briefly led to evacuations before being tapped out.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Department said just before 6 p.m. that multiple fire departments were fighting a large grass fire that started in the 15000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2331 near Godley and that the fire was moving north.

Johnson County deputies briefly called for evacuations in Mustang Creek Ranch, Spring Branch and near the 9400 block of County Road 917.

The Texas A&M Forest Service helped fight the fire from the air with Fire Boss aircraft out of Mineral Wells.

According to posts on Facebook, the Johnson County Office of Emergency Management said at about 5:30 p.m. that some structures were threatened but that none have burned.

Johnson County Sheriff's Department

TEXAS A&M FOREST SERVICE ISSUES WILDFIRE WARNING

Earlier this week the forest service warned that hot and dry conditions across the state would create high potential through the weekend for wildfires.

"Continued triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions will reduce the moisture in vegetation across the landscape, increasing the possibility for wildfire ignitions to occur this week," the forest service said.

On Tuesday, the forest service said "state and local resources have been busy over recent weeks with wildfire response. Over the past 10 days, Texas A&M Forest Service resources have responded to 98 wildfires that burned 17,763 acres across the state. This includes 43 new wildfires from July 8-10."

TEXAS ACTIVE WILDFIRE MAP