Dallas

37-Year-Old Man Arrested, Charged in Connection to Dallas Triple Murder: Police

Police said the three victims were killed at the Super 7 Inn at 10335 Gardner Road on Sept. 26

Dallas Police Cruiser
NBC 5 News

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with a triple homicide in Dallas.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Efrain Cisneros was arrested on Thursday in connection with the murders of Rachel Escamilla, Peggy Bailey, and Michael Rivera.

Police said the three victims were killed at the Super 7 Inn at 10335 Gardner Road on Sept. 26.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas County 1 hour ago

Coming Up: Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins to Update COVID-19 Response

Cisneros was taken to Dallas Police Headquarters and interviewed by a detective with the Homicide Unit, police said.

According to police, Cisneros was subsequently transported to Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with capital murder.

His bond is set at $3,000,000, police said.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us