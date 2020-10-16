37-Year-Old Man Arrested, Charged in Connection to Dallas Triple Murder: Police

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with a triple homicide in Dallas.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Efrain Cisneros was arrested on Thursday in connection with the murders of Rachel Escamilla, Peggy Bailey, and Michael Rivera.

Police said the three victims were killed at the Super 7 Inn at 10335 Gardner Road on Sept. 26.

Cisneros was taken to Dallas Police Headquarters and interviewed by a detective with the Homicide Unit, police said.

According to police, Cisneros was subsequently transported to Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with capital murder.

His bond is set at $3,000,000, police said.