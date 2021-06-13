Dallas

34-Year-Old Man Dies in Shooting in Central Oak Cliff: Dallas Police

Police responded at about 2 a.m. to the shooting call in the 1000 block of Wilbur Street, near South Vernon and West Illinois avenues.

A man has died after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning in a vehicle in central Oak Cliff, Dallas police say.

Police responded at about 2 a.m. to the shooting call in the 1000 block of Wilbur Street, near South Vernon and West Illinois avenues.

Officers found Steven Frank Valadez, 34, shot in his vehicle. Dallas Fire-Rescue took Valadez to a local hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating the motive and no one in in custody in the shooting.

