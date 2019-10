Live video of NBC 5 Today will appear in the player above.

The United States Geological Survey says a 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattled northeastern Johnson County early Tuesday morning.

The quake was recorded at 3:21 a.m. about five miles north of Alvarado.

The Johnson County quake followed a 3.8 magnitude earthquake near Snyder, Texas, located between Abilene and Lubbock. That quake was recorded at 2:14 a.m.

There have been no reports of damage from the two earthquakes as of this writing.