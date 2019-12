Three 18-wheelers caught fire Tuesday morning at a trucking business in northwest Dallas, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue say firefighters responded to the scene at about 2:49 a.m. at 2605 Perth St. A man who was working on a truck at the business said that he heard an explosion and he saw an 18-wheeler on fire. The two other trucks were exposed to the fire as well.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. No injuries were reported.