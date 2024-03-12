Police are investigating a triple homicide that took place in Dallas on Monday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 7700 block of Harry Hines Boulevard at approximately 11:45 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a vehicle abandoned at the location.

Officers were able to determine that the victim from the vehicle was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

According to police, officers checked the registration of the vehicle, and it came back to a residence in the 2300 block of Gilford Street.

Police said when officers arrived at the Gilford Street location shortly after midnight, they found two individuals dead from gunshot wounds inside the residence.

During the course of the investigation, officers determined that these two incidents appear to be related, police said.

Dallas police responded to two separate crime scenes in connection to the triple murder on Monday night.

According to police, this was not a random shooting and appeared to be linked to criminal activity.

Police said there is no suspect in custody at this time, and the victims have yet to be identified.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Walton at 214-701-8453 or by email at christopher.walton@dallaspolice.gov, police said.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.