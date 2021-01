A Collin County resident has claimed a prize Texas Lottery prize of $3 million.

Lottery officials said the Allen resident bought the ticket at Get and Go on South Crockett Street in Sherman.

The winner has chosen to stay anonymous.

The $3 million is the second of four top prizes in the 500X Loteria Spectacular game. Prizes in the game total $200 million with odds of winning any prize in the game at one in 3.10, including break-even prizes.