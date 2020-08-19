Dallas

3 Injured in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Gas Station

The incident occurred at the QuikTrip at 9500 Forest Lane at approximately 10 p.m.

Three people are injured after a shooting at a Dallas gas station on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at the QuikTrip at 9500 Forest Lane at approximately 10 p.m.

Police said two male victims were with a group of people outside of the gas station when the suspect pulled up in a vehicle and began shooting at the group.

The two men were shot and subsequently taken by EMS to Presbyterian hospital in Dallas. Both individuals were said to have non-life threatening injuries.

A third victim, a woman, was sitting in her vehicle at the gas station when she was shot in the foot. She received treatment at Medical City Dallas.

Police do not have any information regarding the suspects at this time and are continuing to investigate.

