Dallas North Tollway

3 Injured in Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash on Dallas North Tollway

The crash caused a fire at the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway and Interstate Highway 635 shortly before noon Sunday

By Demetrius Harper

Three people was hospitalized in an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a vehicle on the Dallas North Tollway on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (Courtesy/Dr. Paul Meggs)
Courtesy/Dr. Paul Meggs

Three people were hospitalized when an 18-wheeler crashed into a wall on the Dallas North Tollway late Sunday morning and caught fire, officials say.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 11:55 a.m. at the intersection with Interstate 635 when the driver lost control and hit a crash attenuator, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The fuel tank of the 18-wheeler, which was loaded with ceramic tile, ruptured and caught fire, the DPS said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Frisco 29 mins ago

North Texas Nurses Get Engaged After Surviving Winter Storm, Apartment Fire

The driver and two passengers were able to escape before the cab was engulfed in flames, and the three people were taken to a local hospital as a precaution with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A hazardous materials team was notified to remove the diesel before the jack-knifed truck could be moved.

The southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway are closed for clean-up and all traffic must exit at Alpha Road. The ramp from westbound I-635 to the southbound Dallas North Tollway was also closed.

This article tagged under:

Dallas North TollwaycrashTexas DPS18-wheeler
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us