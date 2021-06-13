3 Injured in Downtown Dallas Rollover Crash

Three people are injured following a rollover crash involving a suspected drunk driver in Downtown Dallas early Sunday morning, police say.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Canton Street and S. Cesar Chavez Boulevard and involved a 4-door sedan and a Jeep, Dallas police said.

Police said two women, ages 44 and 24, were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The driver of the vehicle they were in suffered minor injuries and faces a charge of driving while intoxicated, police said.

It was not immediately clear which vehicle those injured were in, however, police said they were not aware of any injuries involving the other vehicle.