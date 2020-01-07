3 Hurt When Car Slams Into Parker County Home

Three people were hospitalized early Tuesday after a car missed a curve and slammed into a house near Weatherford, state troopers say.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Richard Hunter said the vehicle was traveling east on East Bankhead Drive and veered off a curve near Center Point Road and into a house about 12:15 a.m.

The driver, 49-year-old Catherine Jane Duffy of Benbrook, was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital, Hunter said. He did not describe her injuries.

Two people inside the home were taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital with unknown injuries, Hunter said.

The crash remains under investigation.