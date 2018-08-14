Multiple people, including a three-year-old child, were inside a vehicle that was shot at near East Seminary road, according to Fort Worth police. No gunshot wounds were reported.

The victim drove away from the scene to 4500 Campus drive and contacted police.

Fort Worth police are investigating the incident.

A dark sedan reportedly pulled up near the victim's car and fired multiple gunshots into the vehicle. No victims or suspects have been identified at this time.

Police are not sure if the vehicle shot at was the intended target, misidentified or just caught in crossfire.

This story will continue to be updated as more details are released.