3 Forgotten Veterans Escorted to Their Final Resting Place

The Missing in America Project and the North Texas Patriot Guard Riders gather at DFW National Cemetery to honor unaccompanied Veterans whose next of kin is unknown.

Texas representatives from the Missing in America Project Texas and the North Texas Patriot Guard Riders participated in the burial of three forgotten veterans on Friday, Oct. 18.

The three veterans served the United States from 35 to 65 years ago.

The Missing in America Project Texas representatives stood in as the family of these service members, and the North Texas Patriot Guard Riders participated as guests while burying the veterans at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

The Patriot Guard Riders stood a Flag Line at the inurnment service. Members of the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps served as pallbearers, and the Military Honor Guard of the hero's branch of service folded the flags of the veterans.

These groups came together to honor the memory and service of the veterans who died without family by their side.

The three veterans remained unclaimed for many years. Through the efforts of the Missing In America Project, the remains were identified and escorted to their final resting place with full military honors.

The purpose of the Missing in America Project is to locate, identify and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of American veterans by working with private, state and federal organizations. The organization aims to provide honor and respect to those who served this country by securing a final resting place for these forgotten heroes.