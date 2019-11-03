3 Dead, 1 Hurt in Kaufman County Crash - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Dead, 1 Hurt in Kaufman County Crash

Published 24 minutes ago

    Frank Heinz, NBC 5 News

    Three people are dead and another person is critically injured following a crash in rural Kaufman County late Saturday, authorities say.

    It happened along Texas 243 near John Wayne Road, east of Kaufman.

    InForney.com reports law enforcement officials confirmed three people, who have not been identified, were pronounced deceased at the scene and one was flown by helicopter to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

    Further details on the crash have not been made public.

    The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update on this developing story.

