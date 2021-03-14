29-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot Following Disturbance in West Dallas

A man was fatally shot Saturday night in West Dallas following a disturbance between multiple people, police say.

The shooting occurred on around 11:33 p.m. in the 7700 block of Sovereign Row, near West Mockingbird Lane.

Police said two people shot 29-year-old Freddie Sanders, and fled in a vehicle. Sanders was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

No one has been arrested and police have not provided any additional details about the shooting.