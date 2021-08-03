25-Year-Old Frisco Man Killed in Deadly Crash: Grapevine Police

Grapevine police say an overnight crash has left one man dead.

Officers responded to the single-car cash traveling between SH-121 to FM-2499 at approximately 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

When first responders arrived, they noticed the front end of the car was crushed and ran up to the driver's side window to check for a response.

The officer then broke the driver-side window and discovered a man was pinned in place and unresponsive.

The 25-year-old Frisco man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exit from westbound I-635 to northbound SH-121 was closed while police investigated the crash.

No other injuries or drivers were involved.

Police said they believe the driver continued straight as the road curved, and the driver crashed head-on into a road sign and pillar.

The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation and the driver's name will be released by the Texas Medical Examiners Office once family members have been notified.