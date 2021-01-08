21-Year-Old North Texas Woman Sentenced for Tazing, Robbing Elderly Woman

A North Texas woman has pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery for accosting a 71-year-old woman in a Burleson shopping center parking lot.

Nakayla Katrice Wright, 21, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for tazing the elderly woman several times, stealing her purse, and using her credit card to buy hundreds of dollars of merchandise.

Officials said the incident occurred when the 71-year-old woman drove her vehicle into the shopping center parking lot in Burleson on Nov. 27, 2019.

The woman got out of the vehicle and headed to the passenger side door to let her young granddaughter out of the car, but she was approached by two women before she got there, officials said.

According to officials, Wright tazed the woman in the back and forcibly took her purse, which contained cash, five blank checks, an ID, and one credit card.

The credit card was used to buy about $360 worth of merchandise, including cigarettes and a 32-inch television, officials said.

Wright entered her plea to Judge Elizabeth Beach in Criminal District Court No. 1 on Dec. 30, 2020.

"For those of you who think it is open season on our elder population, I assure you it is not," Lori Varnell, an Assistant District Attorney who launched the office's Elder Financial Fraud Unit in 2017, said. "You will be prosecuted, and these types of attacks will not be tolerated. Targeting vulnerable citizens of Tarrant County will make you a target for prosecution."