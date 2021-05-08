Garland

21-Year-Old Man Wanted in Fatal Shooting at Garland Apartment Complex

Police have issued a murder warrant for the arrest of 21-year-old Cuahutemoc Merlan

Garland police are searching for a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man while he played soccer at an apartment complex Friday night.

Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4200 block of West Walnut Street, where they found the victim behind an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said several people had been playing soccer in a courtyard at the apartment community when Cuahutemoc Merlan approached them, displayed a handgun and fired several shots, some of which the victim.

Police think Merlan also fired at another person, but that person was not hit.

A murder warrant has been issued for Merlan's arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Investigators have not determined the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about Merlan's location may call 911. Anonymous tips may also be made by calling Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 or on garlandcrimestoppers.org.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been issued for information that leads to his arrest.

